ATLANTA —APD said at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a person hit by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive NE.

They got to the scene and found a man who had been hit by a falling tree. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was 55-year-old George Heery, Jr.

Heery’s neighbors said he was a loving father.

He lived in the area and he was out walking when the large tree came down.