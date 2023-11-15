Man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a man after he was hit by a car.

Police said on Tuesday, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle near Greenbriar Parkway Southwest and Barge Road Southwest.

They arrived at the scene to find a man, in critical condition, who had been hit by a car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said the man was walking in a lane of travel outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

