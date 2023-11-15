Local

Man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Atlanta

Greenbriar Parkway

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a man after he was hit by a car.

Police said on Tuesday, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle near Greenbriar Parkway Southwest and Barge Road Southwest.

They arrived at the scene to find a man, in critical condition, who had been hit by a car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said the man was walking in a lane of travel outside of a crosswalk when they were hit by the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!