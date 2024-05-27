Man dies after apparent drowning at Georgia beach over Memorial Day weekend

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man died an apparent drowning while swimming in the beach area of a Georgia park.

The accident happened Sunday at Massengale Beach off St. Simons Island in Glynn County.

The Glynn County Fire Rescue says people alerted a lifeguard about a man in distress in the water. The lifeguard pulled the man, who was unconscious, out of the water and began CPR.

Paramedics arrived and took the man to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus.

Doctors pronounced the man dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.