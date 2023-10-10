Man dies after accidentally firing handgun in his car in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies found a man who died from an accidental gunshot wound in his car Monday morning in West Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said deputies responded to a gas station at the corner of Mercer University Drive and Log Cabin Drive to a report of a person shot.

Jones said investigators viewed surveillance footage from the gas station and saw the victim’s car slowly pull into the parking lot.

The victim was later identified as Aric Riggins, 39.

According to Jones, investigators believe Riggins had a gun in his hoodie and accidentally fired it while removing it from his clothing.

The round struck him in his femoral artery.Jones said the gas station was less than a mile away from Riggins’ wife’s workplace where he had dropped her off.

This is the fourth time Jones said he has seen this type of death during his career as coroner since 1990.

Two of those deaths happened from gun owners accidentally firing handguns and two from accidentally firing rifles.

