Man describes chaotic moments when he came face-to-face with Hampton mass shooter

(HENRY COUNTY, Ga.) — For the first time, we’re hearing from a witness who said he came face to face with the suspect accused of killing four people in a Henry County neighborhood on Saturday.

Andre Longmore, 40, was killed in a shootout with deputies and police officers Sunday afternoon.

Justin Robinson told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he was in town visiting a friend when all of a sudden Longmore hopped over the fence.

“So you had no idea what was going on?” Seiden asked Robinson.

“No. I just knew it was a naked man holding a little silver gun and jumped down right next to us,” he said. Robinson said he and his friends were getting ready to grill out when all of a sudden Longmore hopped over their fence.

“He was very calm. He just looked at us and held his gun,” Robinson said. He and his friends immediately ran inside and alerted police.

“We look out the window and he’s now crouched down by the back door, just sitting there holding his gun and he’s like, ‘Let me in. I’m a good person,’” Robinson said. They watched from outside as police stormed inside the house.

“I would probably say within 30 seconds of them coming in, you just heard shots being fired,” Robinson said. “His body was right here on the carpet.”

Robinson said police allowed them to return home around 2 a.m. Monday, but the damage had already been done.

He said he counted at least 11 bullet holes, including one right in the sofa.

“I was right outside the front door hiding, just in case he makes it past police,” Robinson said.

They still have a lot of cleanup to do. Robinson said he’s hoping they can get some help from the county but it’s unclear if that will happen.

