Man dead after being hit by train in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after they said a man was hit by a CSX train Saturday evening.

According to police, officers arrived at East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive after receiving a call about a person struck by a train.

Officers were able to locate a dead man next to the tracks.

Investigators with the traffic specialist unit and CSX responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

At this time it is unclear how this incident happened.

The victim has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

