Man in custody after South Atlanta shooting leaves two injured, 1 dead

Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with a Sunday shooting on Jonesboro Road.

According to an APD press release, Mason Bates, 20, was placed into custody in the homicide at 1660 Jonesboro Road. Bates is being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony.

The release also stated that Bates is being treated at a hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident. Once medically cleared, Bates will be transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta police responded to the incident around 12:46 a.m. When they arrived, officers located the 38-year-old male victim along with a wounded 45-year-old male, who died at the hospital.

Police say a short time later, they responded to a call of a person shot at 1857 Lakewood Terrace SE where they located Bates, who had apparent gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

The investigation is ongoing.








