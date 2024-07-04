Man in custody after shots fired from Chamblee home sent officers retreating

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday after officers said he fired shots from a Chamblee home.

Police Chief Michael Dieppa told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the gunfire sent his officers running back to their cars.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Harts Mill Court. When officers arrived, they heard more shots fired and then they retreated to their vehicles.

Police confirmed that a man was taken into custody.

The man has not been identified by police.

No officers were injured.