Local

Man in custody after Pizza Hut fire in metro Atlanta

Crews respond to overnight fire at DeKalb County Pizza Hut

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after an early morning fire at a Pizza Hut in DeKalb County.

At around 4:30 a.m. crews responded to a fire at the Pizza Hut on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest. Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire said the flames were coming out of the roof early Wednesday,

This Pizza Hut is near several other businesses including a Burger King and a Circle K.

No one was injured. Battalion Chief Kimani Heath confirmed on the scene that one man is in custody.

Investigators are now on the scene looking into the cause of the fire. Daniels said they are looking into the possibility of arson.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!