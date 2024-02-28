Man in custody after Pizza Hut fire in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after an early morning fire at a Pizza Hut in DeKalb County.

At around 4:30 a.m. crews responded to a fire at the Pizza Hut on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest. Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire said the flames were coming out of the roof early Wednesday,

This Pizza Hut is near several other businesses including a Burger King and a Circle K.

No one was injured. Battalion Chief Kimani Heath confirmed on the scene that one man is in custody.

Investigators are now on the scene looking into the cause of the fire. Daniels said they are looking into the possibility of arson.

