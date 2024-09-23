Man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot outside Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA — A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot during an argument in a parking lot.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Poole Place in southwest Atlanta and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Atlanta Police Capt. Joshua Holt said that the shooting began as a verbal dispute in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.

Holt confirmed that one person was detained. Police have not identified the victim or the person they detained.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.