Man in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A young man is in critical condition after a near-drowning at Lake Lanier.

Hall County Fire Rescue received a call about a drowning and responded to Van Pugh Park around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

When the rescue team arrived, they deployed their sonar and found the victim. A remotely-operated vehicle pulled the victim to the surface.

Hall County Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. As of Monday night, he was in critical condition.

The victim has not been identified. More information is expected to be released by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Van Pugh Park is the same area of Lake Lanier where a 27-year-old drowned last month. Leonardo Martinez, a boat mechanic, disappeared while swimming on July 29.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens found Martinez on August 3. His body was floating on the surface about 30 yards from the shore.





