Local

Man crashes stolen car into tree off I-20 after speeding away from officers

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Police: Pedestrian killed at Cobb intersection stepped into traffic Cobb police investigate a fatal pedestrian accident March 12, 2015. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man crashed a stolen car into a tree off Interstate 20 after officers say he sped away from them.

Just after 9:40 a.m., Cobb County police responded to a single-car crash on I-20 westbound near Riverside Parkway.

An investigation determined that a Fulton County police officer tried to pull over 26-year-old Jamal Muhammad of Atlanta. Police said Muhammad instead started speeding away and entered I-20 westbound going the wrong way.

Muhammad lost control of the car near Riverside Parkway and then struck a tree.

Muhammad was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.





0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!