ATLANTA — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

On Saturday, Markius Gillespie, 22, surrendered at the Fulton County jail in connection to the shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in January.

Officers say the deadly shooting happened at 395 Holderness St. around 2:48 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

Gillespie also faces aggravated assault and theft by taking charges.