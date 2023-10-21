Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead inside her Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After a woman was found dead in her Gwinnett County home, police say they’ve arrested her boyfriend.

Alysia Darice Scott, 45, was found inside her home on Sheree Trail on Wednesday morning just after 4 a.m. Officials say it’s unclear how long she’d been dead before she was found, but police say it was no longer than a day.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Scott’s boyfriend, 50-year-old Kevin Matchen, in connection to her death.

Matchen was arrested on Thursday night and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, criminal trespass and theft by taking.

Exact details of how Scott died or what led up to her death have not been released.

Scott’s neighbor and friend who found her deceased in the home.

“The garage door was open and the light was on. She would never leave it like that. I don’t know, I don’t know if someone came in her house,” Ladonna Pacer said.

Pacer said she woke up to a knock on her door at 4 a.m.

She says it was a male friend of the victim’s and he was holding the victim’s 15-month-old granddaughter.

She says he was hysterical, so she called 911 and went to the victim’s house and found her inside.

Pacer says she stayed with the victim’s granddaughter until the Division of Family and Children Services arrived to take custody of the girl.

“She has two children in college. She was a good mama,” Pacer said.