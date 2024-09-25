Local

Man calls 911 nearly 40 times, threatens to kill GA judge

By WSBTV

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 64-year-old Rome man was arrested after he was accused of making threats and harassing 911 dispatchers.

On Monday, around 8 p.m., Floyd County deputies arrested Steve Lorenzo Miller, 64, of Rome.

Authorities said Miller called 911 a total of 39 times. Miller’s sole purpose for calling was to annoy and harass, according to Floyd County officials.

The following day, around 10 a.m., Miller had his first court appearance.

While leaving the courtroom, deputies said Floyd threatened to kill the judge.

Once jailers got Miller inside his cell, they said he threatened to have someone kill the judge.

Miller was charged with unlawful conduct during 911 calls and two counts of intimidation or injury of an officer or court.

