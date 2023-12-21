Man burned in DeKalb church playground fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to determine the details surrounding a fire on a church playground that injured one man.

DeKalb County police officers said on Wednesday at 10:35 p.m., officers received reports of a person down near Indian Creek Baptist Church on Rockbridge Road.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been burned. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to fire officials, the man was near the church playground when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

