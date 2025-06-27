Man breaks into woman’s home, zip-ties her, makes off with valuables in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police launch an investigation after a woman is tied up and robbed during a home invasion just off Northside Drive early Friday morning.

Police say the woman was returning home to her apartment on 565 Wells Street SW around 3AM when the suspect forced his way in the door.

The suspect tied the woman’s hands and ankles using zip ties, then stole jewelry and a camera from her home.

No additional injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled the scene. It was not mentioned if he was armed or unarmed.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.