Man beaten to death in downtown attack caught on surveillance video

Atlanta — ATLANTA — A vicious attack left a man dead in a busy part of downtown Atlanta on Tuesday morning. Police hope surveillance cameras will help them capture the suspect.

The attack happened around 6:18 a.m. off Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive.

Officers responded and found a man beaten to death near a set of steps. They took a look at surveillance camera footage and what they saw was disturbing.

Lt. Andrew Smith said there was some kind of altercation that lasted “for a pretty lengthy time.”

Police said the attacker kept beating the man until he was lifeless.

Officers have not identified the victim. They are searching for other cameras in the area to try and get a better description of the suspect.