Man barricades himself inside Cobb County apartment after shots fired, SWAT team on scene

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a Cobb County apartment Tuesday morning.

SWAT teams arrived early Tuesday morning at the Belmont Crossing apartments.

Cobb County police said they received a 911 call around 3:48 a.m. about shots fired while three people were hanging out at the complex.

When officers arrived, a man at the front door decided to barricade himself inside the apartment. Police said no one else is inside and no one was injured by the gunshots.

SWAT teams have given multiple commands over a loud speaker for the man, who has not been identified, to come out of the apartment.



