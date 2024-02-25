Local

Man barricades himself inside Clayton Co. apartment prompting SWAT standoff

Mt. Zion Blvd Standoff

MORROW, Ga. — A man who was being sought for allegedly assaulting a woman has barricaded himself inside a Clayton County apartment.

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said 11 days after Valentine’s Day, Tyshaun Singletary was charged with domestic and violence after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Authorities said Singletary had barricaded himself at the apartment and SWAT has been called.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.

According to Clayton County officials, anyone harboring a wanted suspect will also be arrested.

