Man barricaded in house near Atlanta elementary school surrenders after SWAT standoff

Barricaded suspect escorted out of Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A man who barricaded himself inside a home near an elementary school has surrendered.

Officers escorted the man out of the home on Fair Street Southwest early this morning.

Police originally responded to the home across the street from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a man who wouldn’t come out of the home and confirmed the suspect was armed.

Negotiators used megaphones to get the suspect out of the house. Police went into the home around 6:15 a.m. and the man surrendered just after 6:30 a.m.

According to the investigation, the suspect shot at his roommates before barricading himself in the back bedroom of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Atlanta Public Schools sent the following statement:

“Due to the APD-related incident near M.A. Jones Elementary School, the campus will be on an exterior lockdown (no outdoor activities) for the duration of the day. An Atlanta Public Schools officer will remain on site and school operations will proceed as normal.”

