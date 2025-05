COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County man is in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a girl waiting for the school bus on Monday morning.

Police say 39-year-old Seron Kennedy of Mableton tried to take the 12-year-old girl while she was waiting at the bus stop for her school bus on Riverside Parkway in Austell.

The girl told her school counselor what happened, and she was able to give police a detailed description of the suspect.

Kennedy is charged with attempted kidnapping.