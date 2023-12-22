Man arrested on murder, cruelty to children charges in death of Atlanta 4-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have charged a man with murder after a 4-year-old was found dead at a southwest Atlanta home.

Police said that officers responded to a home off Renfrew Court on Dec. 11 after getting a call about a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Two weeks later, police have made an arrest.

Officers took Rodney McWeay into custody on Thursday and charged him with murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the second degree, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Police did not specify the relationship between the child and the suspect. McWeay was scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance on Friday.

