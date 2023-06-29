Local

Man arrested more than 20 times arrested again after drug bust at home, Atlanta police say

Police perform drug bust at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A 36-year-old man, who has been arrested more than 20 times, was arrested once again after officers executed a search warrant at a home in Atlanta.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a home on Moreland Drive in reference to a search warrant.

A video showed police knocking on the door of 36-year-old Cordero Brewster.

Police said Brewster had been arrested more than 20 times in Georgia.

During the search, officers said they recovered the following items:

• 522 grams of powder cocaine

• 80 grams of crack cocaine

• 490 grams of MDMA

• 792 grams of methamphetamine

• 92 grams of blue M30 Pills (suspected fentanyl)

• 1,376 grams of marijuana

• Ghost gun (.223 caliber rifle)

• Smith & Wesson M&P Shield

• $1,019

Brewster was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, trafficking methamphetaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!