Man arrested in Mississippi for murders of couple found shot to death in burned DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this month, a couple was found dead inside a home that burned down in DeKalb County. Investigators later learned that both had been shot and were dead before the fire started.

The man police say is responsible for their deaths is now in custody in Mississippi.

Marques Holloway, 40, was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi on unrelated charges. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office records, he’s currently being held without bond on a drug charge.

DeKalb police say he will be brought back to metro Atlanta and face murder charges for the deaths of Brittany Hall, 28, and Derris Woods, 35.

Family members say Hall and Woods were boyfriend and girlfriend. It’s unclear when they were shot.

The fire happened last Monday along Cohassett Lane in DeKalb County.

A witness told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden at the time that he heard a loud explosion before seeing huge flames.

“We run outside and we just see the house engulfed in flames,” Tafari Stevenson-Howard said.

Joan McDill, Woods’ aunt, said her nephew’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family because a year ago her family buried Woods’ brother after he died unexpectedly.

“He’s a good kid. He’s a father. He has daughters,” McDill said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.