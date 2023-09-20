Man arrested in Douglas County after killing woman in Atlanta last month, police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Douglas County after Atlanta authorities said he murdered a woman last month.

At around 5:20 p.m. on August 24, officers responded to a home on Kennesaw Drive in northwest Atlanta in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman who had died from her injuries.

Several weeks later, on September 12, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erin Hagan in connection to this murder.

Hagan was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

It is unclear how Hagan tampered with evidence.

Investigators believe this fatal shooting was domestic.

Police are still investigating.

