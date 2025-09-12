Local

Man arrested in connection with break-in at North Gwinnett Co-Op

By WSB Radio News Staff
The North Gwinnett Co-Op broken into (The North Gwinnett Co-Op)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A suspect is arrested in last month’s break-in at the North Gwinnett Co-Operative.

Surveillance video shows a man forcing entry through a window and stealing several hundred dollars in cash.

Gwinnett police identify the suspect as 38-year-old Lavan Hickman of Clarkston.

He’s currently serving a work-release sentence at the Gwinnett County Correctional Institute for previous burglary convictions.

Police say he left the facility prior to committing the august 19 burglary. He’s now facing additional charges.

