Man arrested in connection with break-in at North Gwinnett Co-Op

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A suspect is arrested in last month’s break-in at the North Gwinnett Co-Operative.
Surveillance video shows a man forcing entry through a window and stealing several hundred dollars in cash.
Gwinnett police identify the suspect as 38-year-old Lavan Hickman of Clarkston.
He’s currently serving a work-release sentence at the Gwinnett County Correctional Institute for previous burglary convictions.
Police say he left the facility prior to committing the august 19 burglary. He’s now facing additional charges.