Man arrested after robbing two GA banks while wearing wig, sunglasses

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was arrested earlier this month after police said he robbed two separate Georgia banks while wearing a wig and sunglasses.

On November 1, Newnan police responded to an Ameris Bank on Newnan Crossing Boulevard in reference to a robbery by a man in disguise. A short time later, officers put a BOLO on the suspect’s car and located it in Roanoke, Alabama.

A man named Mack Carr was detained and evidence showed he was involved in the Newnan robbery and another bank robbery at Synovus Bank in LaGrange on October 12.

Carr wore a wig, sunglasses, a surgical mask, and gloves in both robberies. He also gave the bank teller a note and an envelope from his pocket in both robberies.

Police also said that on October 31, Carr walked into a PNC Bank in LaGrange, wearing similar attire but before giving the note to the teller, he left the bank.

Carr remains in Randolph County, Alabama while awaiting extradition, according to LaGrange police.

He is being charged with one count of robbery of the Synovus Bank and one count of criminal attempt at the PNC Bank.