Man arrested after police say he shot, killed man outside of DeKalb County tattoo shop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man outside of a DeKalb County tattoo shop on Thursday.

BPD officials told Channel 2 Action News that at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to the Ink N Flesh Tattoo Shop in the 4400 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police confirmed that he had died. His identity has not been released.

The investigation led officers to the 8600 block of Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs, where police said the suspect’s vehicle was found at the Preserve at Dunwoody Apartments.

With the help of the Sandy Springs Police Department, police arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Thomas.

Thomas is being held at the DeKalb County Jail, where he is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group