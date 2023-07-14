Man arrested after leading officers on slow-speed chase in stolen tractor

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A viral TikTok video shows a bizarre police chase involving a man on a stolen tractor.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was in Hapeville, where police chased the tractor for several miles on a busy highway early Thursday morning.

According to a police report, the tractor was stolen from College Park and officers spotted it driving down Virginia Avenue.

When officers tried to pull over the driver, he led them on a slow-speed chase for several miles.

An officer eventually jumped onto the tractor right before it crashed into a parked car in the parking lot of a Waffle House.

©2023 Cox Media Group