Man arrested after hours-long standoff ends in Gwinnett County neighborhood

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff lasting several hours ended in a Loganville neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson saw a man being placed in handcuffs just before noon after exiting a home on Compton Woods Drive.

Neighbors told Johnson the standoff began with a stolen U-Haul truck.

They say police have been outside the home since somewhere around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Wednesday.

No shots were fired during the standoff. The entire neighborhood was on lockdown for at least four hours.

According to neighbors, the man barricaded himself inside the house with two women inside.

Those women were able to make it out of the home safely.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the man taken into custody or the charges he will face.

