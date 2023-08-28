Man arrested after game of ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ takes a violent turn, Georgia police say

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A game of ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ turned violent over the weekend, according to Tybee Island police.

Early Sunday, a group of teens knocked on the door of William Cole’s home as part of a game of ‘Ding Dong Ditch’, but Cole didn’t take this lightly, according to police.

After chasing the teens from his home, Cole got into his car and continued to follow them.

Cole then attempted to hit them with his car, according to police. After his attempt to strike them with his car, he started chasing them on foot.

After catching one of the teens, police said Cole choked them until a witness intervened.

He then fled the scene, according to police, but was ultimately caught and arrested.

Cole now faces two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of child cruelty.

