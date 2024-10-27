Man arrested after being shot outside Atlanta nightclub

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after being shot early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

At around 6 a.m., police responded 253 Auburn Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound was already taken to Emory Hospital.

Officers went to the hospital and interviewed him.

The victim said he was leaving the Kings & Queens Lounge on Auburn Avenue when a vehicle approached him.

A man got out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

The victim was relocated to Grady Hospital where he was treated and released, then taken to Grady Detention for an outstanding warrant.

Their investigation continues.