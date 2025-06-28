Man accused of trying to steal $25K, and ID at Forsyth County bank arrested

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 44-year-old New York man accused of attempting to commit thousands of dollars in bank fraud was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials say the man identified as Matthew Moore was trying to access a home equity line of credit using someone else’s identification.

Deputies responded to the United Community Bank on Buford Highway on Tuesday after reports of a man wearing a fedora who allegedly was attempting to defraud the bank using another client’s ID.

Deputies were informed Moore was recognized from the bank’s internal communications.

The teller told authorities they suspected something was wrong because the driver’s license and credit card the suspect submitted was fake. Moore allegedly attempted to withdraw $25,000 from a home equity line of credit.

The head bank teller contacted the victim, who confirmed he wasn’t trying to withdraw the money, authorities said. Moore admitted to detectives he had committed similar acts over the last year across multiple states including Georgia, the said.

“Ole Fedora Guy picked the wrong location on that day. United Community Bank provided detectives with information showing at least 7 Metro Atlanta jurisdictions who will have cases against him. I guess he learned,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.