Man applies to be a cop. Turns out he was wanted in Georgia.

MONTICELLO, AR. — Police said a man applying to be a police officer had warrants out for his arrest in Georgia.

On Monday, Justin C. Carter, 24, applied for a police officer position through email in South Carolina with the Monticello Police Department in Arkansas.

Officials said, the next day, Carter came to Arkansas to verify details for the physical fitness test.

After he arrived, that is when Monticello police said there were some inconsistencies in his physical appearance from his background check.

Authorities said that led to police finding out his real identity and uncovering a nationwide warrant from Georgia.

Monticello officers reportedly met with Carter at the school track to complete the physical fitness test for pre-employment.

According to the department, Carter was able to complete the physical fitness test before immediately being arrested.

The Monticello Police Department confirmed that Carter was wanted out of Savannah due to a probation violation.

He is awaiting transport to Georgia.

