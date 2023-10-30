Man angry at Walmart checkout line flees from police with 4-year-old before crashing car, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 27-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in Holly Springs.

According to police, officers were called to the Walmart on Holly Springs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a man, later identified as 27-year-old Deonte Stodghill, became angry with employees after his payments did not work.

Stodghill, who had a 4-year-old with him, left Walmart with the child after multiple tries to pay for his items, police said.

Holly Springs officials said Stodghill then got into his vehicle and sped off. While driving through the parking lot, Stodghill lost control of his vehicle, hitting a shopping cart, which then hit a customer pushing the cart. Officers said the customer sustained bruises and scrapes from the impact.

According to authorities, Stodghill continued driving through the parking lot where he hit another vehicle before leaving Walmart and fleeing onto Holly Springs Parkway southbound.

Stodghill continued speeding, traveling south on Holly Springs Parkway.

Police said Stodghill lost control of the vehicle again near Adam Jenkins Memorial Drive, causing the vehicle to leave the road and plunge into a ravine. The vehicle ultimately came to a stop against a concrete sewer.

Officials said Stodghill got out of the vehicle, grabbed the child and ran across Holly Springs Parkway.

Holly Springs Police, along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, assisted in setting up a perimeter. Authorities used an official drone to find Stodghill and the 4-year-old.

Officers found the child near railroad tracks on Pinecrest Road. The 4-year-old suffered minor bruises and was turned over their mother.

Just after 6 p.m., police said they found Stodghill in nearby woods.

He was transported to Cherokee Northside Hospital for injuries sustained.

After Stodghill was released, he was transported to Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. He’s facing 13 charges, including DUI, child endangerment, child abandonment and serious injury by vehicle.





