Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint while changing tire on I-985 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 28-year-old Sugar Hill man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery case.

On Friday, a Gwinnett County officer was flagged down by a citizen. The citizen told police that her uncle was robbed at gunpoint while trying to change a tire near the Buford Drive and Interstate 985 ramp.

Other officers responded and set up a perimeter. The victim said the suspect, identified as Johnny Roque, 28, of Sugar Hill, walked past him on the side of the road and asked him for a ride.

When the victim declined, authorities said, Roque put a gun to the victim’s lower back. Gwinnett officials said Roque then told the victim to walk near the tree line and ordered him to the ground.

The suspect then took a bank envelope containing a large amount of cash from the victim’s pocket and ran away, according to police.

Bodycam video shows when an officer found Roque walking near the incident location on I-985. Roque was arrested.

The cash matching the amount the victim’s was missing was also found on Roque. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail.

Gwinnett County officers returned the cash to the victim.