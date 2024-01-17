Local

Man accused of using fake ID twice to buy Tesla

Fouad Kemal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man has been arrested after police said he tried to commit the same crime twice.

On Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., employees of the Tesla dealership on Georgia Highway 85 contacted Fayetteville officers with concerns about fraudulent activity.

Authorities said a man, later identified as 24-year-old Fouad Kemal, of Silver Springs, MD, was at the dealership and was also involved in a separate fraudulent purchase of a Tesla X on Dec. 12, 2023.

Fayetteville investigators learned that Kemal used the Tesla mobile app to buy the Model X in December using a fake driver’s license and fraudulent electronic payment.

Officials said he was in the process of completing another phony purchase of a Tesla S, using a different form of fake identification, when officers arrived at the dealership on Jan. 6.

Kemal was arrested and charged with identity fraud, forgery, theft by deception, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!