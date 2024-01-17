Man accused of using fake ID twice to buy Tesla

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man has been arrested after police said he tried to commit the same crime twice.

On Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., employees of the Tesla dealership on Georgia Highway 85 contacted Fayetteville officers with concerns about fraudulent activity.

Authorities said a man, later identified as 24-year-old Fouad Kemal, of Silver Springs, MD, was at the dealership and was also involved in a separate fraudulent purchase of a Tesla X on Dec. 12, 2023.

Fayetteville investigators learned that Kemal used the Tesla mobile app to buy the Model X in December using a fake driver’s license and fraudulent electronic payment.

Officials said he was in the process of completing another phony purchase of a Tesla S, using a different form of fake identification, when officers arrived at the dealership on Jan. 6.

Kemal was arrested and charged with identity fraud, forgery, theft by deception, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

