Local

Man accused of shooting three people after basketball tournament denied bond

By WSB Radio News Staff
Romontae Crews Romontae Crews, 21, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Bond is denied for the suspect arrested in connection with a shooting that injured three people after a basketball tournament at a church on Hendrix Drive in Forest Park.

Romontae Crews, 21, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during a crime.

The Forest Park police department had been searching for Crews since September 27. He turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Police say the incident began with an argument over a foul called during the game.

Investigators who gathered evidence say Crews was so angry that he shot at members of the other team as they walked to their cars with family.

According to Channel 2 Action News, five bullets hit Jordan Smith and five bullets hit his teammate Jarrell Tate. A third victim who did not want to be identified was also shot.

“I’m sure there’s a good amount of people who saw what happened when things went down,” said Smith’s brother, Scottie Lewis, told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Smith and Tate are still recovering in the hospital.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there who don’t know how to manage their emotions,” Lewis said. “Obviously, that was his case.”

Crews’ bond hearing is set for Friday at 11 a.m.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!