Man accused of setting car on fire with body inside is captured in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man on a metro Atlanta sheriff’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list has been taken into custody.

Clayton County sheriff officials said on Sept. 13, Forest Park police and firefighters responded to reports of a car fire.

After crews extinguished the fire, officers discovered a body inside the trunk of the burned vehicle, deputies said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities identified 30-year-old Akiri Ursery-Nicols as the primary suspect in the case.

Deputies did not specify how they determined his involvement in the crime.

On Wednesday, members of Clayton County Sheriff Leon Allen’s “Elite Units” and Gwinnett County deputies located Ursery-Nichols at a home in Gwinnett County, where he surrendered without incident.

Ursery-Nichols was charged with felony murder, malice murder and first-degree arson. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail with no bond.

