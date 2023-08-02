Man accused of opening fire inside midtown Atlanta medical center indicted on murder charge

ATLANTA — The veteran accused of opening fire inside a midtown Atlanta medical office has now been indicted.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sat down exclusively with WSB to talk about Deion Patterson. The 24-year-old is accused of shooting five women at Northside Hospital in May.

Willis said the gun Patterson had on him at the time of his arrest matches shell casings found at the crime scene. She also says police found four other guns at his home including two AR-15s.

“Our entire community was terrorized in Fulton County and beyond watching this unfold and we have to make sure that we bring this gentleman to justice,” Willis said.

Tuesday’s indictment accuses Patterson of murder and felony murder in the shooting death of Amy St. Pierre, as well as four counts of attempted murder. It also lists three counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more.

“This was a horrible event that occurred in Atlanta. [It] just caused tragedy, not only to those families that were certainly impacted the most that day but to our entire community. And so I put together what I would absolutely consider the A-Team,” the district attorney said.

The lead prosecutor on the case is Kelce Jones-Connor.

“Having the responsibility and the honor of really giving a voice to what happened to all the victims and all those affected is a large duty but one that I think we all take on very proudly,” Jones-Connor said.

A spokesperson for Patterson’s defense released a statement that read,

The DA’s office says that if a mental health defense is raised, they will follow

©2023 Cox Media Group