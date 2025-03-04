Man accused of murder after shooting spree in Paulding County neighborhood

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A man is facing numerous charges, including murder, after a shooting spree in a Paulding County neighborhood this weekend.

The sheriff’s office received several calls from people in the Fox Ridge subdivision about shots fired just before noon on Saturday.

When deputies arrive, they found two shooting victims at separate homes.

Residents in the neighborhood are able to hold down the suspect, 52-year-old Jody Thomas Wales until deputies get there.

73-year-old Larry Thomas Wales was killed and 47-year-old Jason Scott Muncher is in critical condition.

“Senseless violence in our community will not be tolerated; we are thankful for the men and women who help keep our county safe on a daily basis,” Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said.

Wales was booked into the Paulding County Jail without bond.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and the relationship between the victims and the suspect.