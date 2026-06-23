Man accused of killing man and his dog at Hall County park denied bond

HALL COUNTY, GA — The widow of a Hall County man who was shot and killed at a park off Dawsonville Highway in December 2025 says she is relieved to know that the accused shooter has been denied bond.

Investigators say 70-year-old Terry Loden and 52-year-old Todd Stalcup were walking their dogs in Simpson Park when the dogs began fighting.

Stalcup is accused of shooting Loden’s dog and then shooting Loden, investigators say.

Loden was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he later died.

The defense attorney says Stalcup was startled after shooting the dog and the gun went off accidentally.

“Jessie don’t hurt that dog, and then they heard gunshots,” Nasreena Ali said. “At that point, the dog was shot. Then the victim said, ‘man what are you doing?’ Says the victim talking to the defendant. And then there was another gunshot.”

Hall County Superior Court Judge John Breakfield said, “I cannot find that he is not a risk of further offending.”

Prosecutors say Cheryle Loden is relieved by the judge’s decision.

“What we went through the last six months, I wouldn’t wish on anybody,” she said. “I have a horror if he’s just out and about, one day looking over my shoulder and there he is.”

The murder trial is tentatively set for October, officials said.