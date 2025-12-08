Man accused of killing 77-year-old Buckhead woman in 2022 takes plea deal

ATLANTA — A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 77-year old Atlanta woman inside her gated Buckhead townhome community three years ago.

A Fulton County judge has sentenced 26-year old Antonio Brown to two consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole as part of a plea deal.

According to a 2022 Atlanta Police report, Brown was homeless at the time of the crime and was known for frequently being under the influence. Police quickly identified him after releasing surveillance images, leading to his arrest within 24 hours.

Eleanor Bowles, a grandmother and mother of two, was found dead in the detached garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community in December 2022 on Paces West Terrace.

Police said at the time that they believe Bowles was home when Brown arrived and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS350, then was fatally stabbed when she interrupted the theft.

Brown previously pleaded not guilty to his 12-count indictment, including charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and abuse of an elder person.

Brown apologized to the family of Ellen Bowles in court.

The plea comes just as jury selection in Brown’s trial was getting ready to begin.