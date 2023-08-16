Man accused of intentionally causing power outages in south Georgia

TIFTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with two recent Georgia Power power outages on July 5 and August 12.

Georgia Power investigators, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office and Tifton Police Department, determined that someone had trespassed onto Georgia Power property on South Ridge Avenue in Tifton and cut off power from the substation.

Investigators also gathered information that the same person was involved in causing damage to government buildings and vehicles.

That investigation led them to Erik Stephens, 34, of Tifton.

Stephens was arrested and charged with two counts of interference with government property, criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, two counts of criminal damage to property in the 1st degree, and damaging, injuring or interfering with the property of public utility companies.

“This arrest once again points out the importance of working together in keeping this community safe,” Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said. “These power outages affected thousands of people and businesses during the hottest part of the year and could have been detrimental to those in poor health and the elderly.”

Stephens is being held at the Tift County Law Enforcement Center.

©2023 Cox Media Group