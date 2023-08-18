Man accused of exposing himself in separate incidents at metro Michaels, Walmart

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a 21-year-old accused of exposing himself to women at a Michaels craft store in metro Atlanta.

Douglasville police took Nicholas Suber into custody for what happened Sunday at the store off Chapel Hill Road.

Officers said Suber exposed himself in front of a woman and a child. Police released the man’s photo in hopes of finding him.

Ultimately, officers say they then learned he committed the same offense at a Walmart in the city.

Police have charged Suber with two counts of indecent exposure. He remains in the Douglas County Jail as of Friday morning, according to records.

No other details about the exposure incident at Walmart have been released.





