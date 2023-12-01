Mama June and family going on ‘last family trip’ with daughter amid cancer battle

MCINTYRE, GA. — Reality star June “Mama June” Shannon and her family are taking one last trip with her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell amid her cancer battle.

Cardwell, 29, was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma in January after experiencing stomach aches. The cancer was also found in her liver, kidney and lung. In May, the family revealed that the cancer was terminal. Cardwell is the mom of two daughters.

“We are going on a ‘last family trip’ with my sister Anna on Thursday,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird posted on the Facebook page for her and Thompson’s online boutique on Nov. 28.

In the comments section, Efird answered fans’ questions about her sister’s health.

“Sadly, it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us,” Efrid wrote. “We are making this happen and making the best out of this.”

Shannon’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, couldn’t make the trip because she has finals, her mother said on TikTok.

Shannon shared an update about Cardwell’s health in May with In Touch magazine, saying her daughter was undergoing chemotherapy.

“She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer,” Shannon said. “We’re going through emotions as a family. Mentally it’s always on my mind.”

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. A person has two adrenal glands, one atop each kidney. The glands produce hormones that regulate various functions of the body including the balance of water and salt in the body, blood pressure and the use of protein, carbohydrates and fat.

Between 200 and 300 Americans are diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in a year.

Shannon is documenting the trip on her TikTok account.

©2023 Cox Media Group