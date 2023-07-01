Major golf brand holds event for young Black girls in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — When you think of golf, you might think about fairways and putting greens.

One brand wants you to also think about philanthropy and inclusion.

Earlier this week, Channel 2′s Lori Wilson visited PXG Golf at Lenox Square, where they hosted a STEM event for young Black women.

If there’s one thing a luxury brand does, it makes you feel special.

That’s exactly what golf brand PXG did for a group of young Black women it hosted for a private event Monday. The event, in partnership with STEM Atlanta Women, was all about showing these students some of the science and technology behind the game.

“STEM ATL Women is all about science, tech, engineering and math and that is really embedded in the game of golf,” Vice President Lauren Cain said.

There’s a lot of technology that goes into the equipment in golf compared to other sports.

Grace Wilson is an engineer in research and development for PXG.

She is one of the few women who work in her space in sports and says getting paid to combine her love of engineering and golf, is like a dream come true.

“I design automated systems for our production floor and i also design testing equipment,” Wilson said. “There’s a culture that comes with working in sports. It’s young and it’s vibrant and exciting. So I definitely would highly recommend it.”

Some students in attendance enjoyed the experience.

“I feel like it’s something I want to learn more about... just to give it a try... you never know if you like it until you try,” 11th grader Ekiya Bryant said.

For STEM Atlanta Women, this event was all about exposure to playing golf and career possibilities. For PXG, the event was all about inclusion.

©2023 Cox Media Group