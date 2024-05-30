Local

22-year-old charged in Madison County crash that killed 3 men

Gler Taw, Thai Htoo and Saw Ah (GoFundMe)

Three men on their way home from work Tuesday were killed when a driver reportedly slammed into them outside Athens.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. in Madison County, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

A Camry attempting to turn right off Madico Drive was hit by a Ford pickup truck.

The 22-year-old driver was charged with DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide and failing to yield. He was also injured in the crash and has not been identified or booked into jail, according to the Banner-Herald.

All three men that were killed were in the back seat of the Camry. They’ve been identified by family members as Thai Htoo, 19; Saw Ah, 19 and Gler Taw, 35. On a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses, family members said that the three victims were headed home for work when they were killed.

Taw was a father with nine-month-old daughter.

“The other two were both beloved son and friends to many in the communities,” one victim’s brother wrote on the GoFundMe.

One GoFundMe has raised more than $12,000.

A second GoFundMe is set up through New Neighbors Network, which is an organization that helps refugees and immigrants navigate life in America.


