Local

Luggage piling up due to cancelled flights at airport ahead of July 4 weekend

Airport Delays Travelers wait at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend, which is shaping up as the biggest test yet for airlines that are struggling to keep up with surging numbers of passengers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes)

ATLANTA — People are preparing for travel as the 4th of July holiday approaches.

But this year, people are experiencing shortages, weather and even phone connection issues that may impact flights.

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport a stack of luggage was piling up, all from canceled flights.

Bags are still waiting to be collected from passengers from canceled flights over the past few days.

The FAA said backups are easing in U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but United Airlines continues to struggle.

One passenger knows the struggle all too well.

“There are quite a few people I talked to that also delayed. This is United, it’s been a nightmare,” said Michael Paterno.

Paterno is hoping to get to Alaska for a family cruise and he is uncertain if he will make it in time before his ship sets sail. He said the hardest part is getting someone to explain why.

“We can’t get any answers right now. We’re waiting on this long line, so good luck with that,” he said.

To help navigate possible delays, you can download the app for the airline or go online 24-hours before your flight to find out where your plane is coming from.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!